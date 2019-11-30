Melissa Mpofu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday held a fruitful engagement with Bulawayo-based arts practitioners as she listened attentively to the challenges they are facing in the industry.

The two-day Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) conference, which is being held at a city hotel under the theme: “Leveraging Arts, Culture and Heritage for Enhanced Productivity, Job Creation and Economic Growth”, ends today.

Yesterday, it brought together arts and culture practitioners, local government officials, representatives from various ministries and private sector stakeholders for a dialogue on the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

The conference comes after artistes from the city felt it was high time they met with Government in order to highlight their plight which has has seen many die paupers or suffer in life after having been in the industry for decades.

Before listening to and addressing issues raised by artistes, the First Lady first toured the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where she got to see the creative pieces by city artists.

At the main event, speaker after speaker, representing different arts sectors, took to the podium to give a glimpse of the achievements and issues that need to be addressed urgently.

Speaking on behalf of musicians, Sandra Ndebele said Government needs to ensure that artistes are paid their dues by the likes of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura).

“I’d like to urge Government to see to it that we’re paid our dues as we need that money. We’re the country’s cultural ambassadors but we’re not included on any national budget that enables us to travel and represent the country. So there’s a need for a fund to facilitate local, regional and international mobility for purposes of cultural exchange,” Ndebele said.

She also advocated for the return of the 75% local content policy which promotes local music.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Sibanda, who was representing the dance sector, said they need structures to be formulated so as to capacitate young artistes with the relevant expertise.

“While we acknowledge the growth of the dance sector, these companies are initiated by talented and vibrant young people who require guidance and further training in order to sustain these projects. We’ve been found wanting when it comes to that.

“There have been no structures and guidelines meant to support the dance sector and as a result, most of these companies fall prey to sharks in the business of the arts. As a result, some of these dance groups have since disintegrated. We need structures, standards and systems that will act as watchdogs of this sector,” suggested Sibanda.

He added that a national dance ensemble should be formed so as to create an out of the world diffusion of the country’s dances.

Standing in for the city’s festivals, Intwasa director Raisedon Baya, who is also behind the Bulawayo Arts Awards, advocated for a one-stop-shop saying the procedure of bringing in artistes to the country is cumbersome and must be decentralised.

“The challenge we have when hosting festivals is the long and expensive process of clearing artistes (foreign) that will be participating in festivals in the country. Your Excellency (Amai Mnangagwa), the process is too tedious and financially constraining.

“One has to go through four government departments to clear an artiste namely Zimra, NACZ, Censorship Board and Immigration Department and we have to pay something to all these departments. Also, most of the clearance is done in Harare thus we have to go all the way there and it does not just take a day thus extra expenses for accommodation and food are incurred. So we need the processing to be decentralised and have a one stop shop approach,” said Baya.

“We also need funding as most festivals in the country have gone under the ground.”

Thembelihle Moyo, who was representing filmmakers, said as a sector, they need to be recognised as professional people.

“Filmmaking takes a lot to execute till the final production. The sector is regarded as disorganised, but that is not so. We plead with the Government to look after our welfare,” said Moyo.

Visual arts representative, Tafadzwa Gwetai said: “We need platforms to present our creations. Public buildings designing should be done by local artists, that also goes for sculptures in public spaces. Revival of arts centres will restore arts as an employment field.”

Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, in her presentation for models and fashionistas, said the nation needs a national dress and bemoaned the flooding of second hand clothing.

“As Zimbabweans, we need a particular clothing that identifies and unites us. We once attempted having a national dress but unfortunately, the process became more of a partisan print than a national dress and as such it died a natural death.

“Second hand bales of clothes from other countries have had a serious effect on the local industry as good local designers have found it hard to compete with second hand clothes,” she said.

In response to their challenges, Amai Mnangagwa said she was working on engaging local designers and the nation on the national dress design and colour.

She said Government will work flat out to ensure artistes are respected and honoured as arts is a business entity. Most issues raised by the artistes, the First Lady said, can be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“I’m working on the national dress issue and since it affects everyone, I want to engage the nation and designers on how to best go about it. To be seen as Zimbabwean, we’re identified by poetry, song and language and all that is art.

“Arts is not a charity case, but indeed a business endeavour. I wish to challenge the private sector in Zimbabwe to also pursue mutually beneficial collaborations with CCIs as CCIs must create sustainable job opportunities in line with Vision 2030,” she said.

The First Lady also challenged parents to support their children.

“People tend to look down on artistes but we don’t want to hear that and will continue to work on this culture. I wish to challenge parents and guardians to encourage and allow their children to pursue the arts. People have this idea of saying ‘kunoridza magitari’ chi chinobuda ipapo, wadi kutsvagwa zvimwe? This mustn’t be the case.”

She added that as the world is commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based-Violence, she will make sure female artistes are given their deserved platform in the industry.

“I want to emphasise the need to create work spaces for female artistes. Women must at all times be protected so that they create and distribute artistic content.”

To show her commitment to the arts promotion and development, Amai Mnagagwa said she has ventured into the arts through a TV programme which was expected to be aired on ZBCtv last night.

“This formal engagement with the CCIs has been a long time coming. I’ve been inspired by the talent in the country and I’ve put something on TV to show that I like the industry. Everything has a beginning and I’m a result-oriented woman. If you’re are geared, now is the time, let’s do it and work as a team.”

The engagement continues today with President Mnangagwa expected to interact with the Bulawayo artistes in a first of its kind interchange of ideas.