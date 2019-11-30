Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AS people gear up for the festive season, across the country music promoters in Bulawayo clearly mean business as they have secured contracts with top South African artistes, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, Da Capo and Sjava for gigs in the city next month.

Riding high with her Umlilo single, DJ Zinhle, who rocked revellers at the Jacaranda Music Festival in Harare, will be the first to make her way to the city on December 12 for an All White Party at the BAC Leisure. Entrance has been pegged at R100 for ordinary tickets and R200 for VIP.

On December 20, Black Motion of the Joy Joy hit will come down for a show at Cosmopolitan Nightclub where they will be supported by 3D family DJs and Cosmopolitan resident DJs. Entrance fees are pegged at R100 ordinary, R200 silver, R250 gold and R600 platinum.

Organiser of both events, Mduduzi Mdlongwa from 3D Events, said: “We’re bringing Black Motion and DJ Zinhle to the city to ensure that people have a fun festive holiday. We’ve already confirmed the artistes’ presence in the city and it’s all systems go”.

The fun will not stop there as rapper Sjava, who is behind the Ngempela hit, will be coming through on December 22 for a show at the BAC Leisure in celebration of a tennis tournament that will be held on the day. Sjava will perform alongside Ngaibake hit-maker Freeman, Calvin, Asaph and Mzoe7 with entrance fees pegged at R100 for ordinary tickets.

House DJ Da Capo, whose Found You track is topping charts, will finally usher residents into Christmas with a performance at Cosmopolitan Nightclub on Christmas Eve. He will be supported by Champion Sounds DJs, 3D Family DJs, DJ Mzoe and Keezy M Entrance Fees will be pegged at R100 ordinary, R200 silver, R250 gold and R600 platinum.

To ensure that everyone is catered for, Mdlongwa said a show which will feature Patricia Majalisa and Freddy Gwala will also be held on December 27 at the Large City Hall.

“These shows we’re hosting will be our way to give back to the people of Bulawayo and to thank them for supporting us this year. This is why we’re also treating them to a Splash feel and taking them back to the roots of Bulawayo music,” said Mdlongwa. — @waynecas.