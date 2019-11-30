Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HANDBALL teams from across the country are set to battle it out in the fourth edition of the Blissmass Handball Academy Clubs tournament at the United College of Education (UCE) this weekend.

The competition is aimed at promoting the game in Bulawayo as well as to nurture talent at the grassroots level and has registered continued growth over the years.

Blissmass Handball Academy chairman Stewart Sanhewe said the two-day competition is targeting players in the senior men and women category.

“This tournament is a platform to allow teams to have more game time. It is also used as a platform to identify talent. Everything is sailing smoothly in preparation for the tournament. At present we have 16 teams that have confirmed their participation, but we expect that number to increase,” said Sanhewe.

Some teams that have confirmed participation are Black Rhinos, Hillside Teacher’s College, Lupane State University, Ajax Bulawayo, City Saints, MSU Gweru and ZPC Hwange.

Sanhewe said there will be team and individual awards at the end of the tournament.