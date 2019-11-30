Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A Binga man who stabbed his two elder brothers with an okapi knife accusing them of drinking beer in his absence has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Brighton Mukuli (26) of Syanzyundu village under Chief Saba pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Mr Collet Ncube yesterday.

The magistrate sentenced Mukuli to six years in jail before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Vumizulu Mangena said Mukuli punched and stabbed his elder brothers Mr Mbalamba Payday Mukuli (31) and Chapu Themba Mukuli (33) in July this year while at a beer drink.

Payday works for 21st Century in Harare while Themba is a soldier stationed at Mzilikazi Barracks in Bulawayo.

“On July 1, 2019 and at 4PM, the two complainants were at Twalujaya Bottle Store at Syanzyundu Business Centre drinking beer and playing snooker. The accused entered the bottle store and confronted his two brothers accusing them of drinking beer in his absence yet they are brothers,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that Payday asked the accused to leave them alone.

This angered Mukuli who threatened to assault his elder brother.

After a while, the court heard, Mukuli punched Payday once on the left eye and he fell down.

Mukuli went out of the bottle store and came back armed with an okapi knife which he used to stab Payday who was still on the ground, on the hands and chest.

The court was told that Themba intervened in a bid to stop his younger brother from stabbing his sibling but was also stabbed on the left side of the chest using the same knife.

The two siblings sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

A report was made to the police leading to Mukuli’s arrest.— @ncubeleon