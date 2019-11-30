Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAN from Filabusi has been arrested after he allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with a brick on the head for assaulting his cousin.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at Nkwalimi Business Centre in Filabusi at around 8PM. He said Mayibongwe Moyo (27) of Nkwalimi Village first stabbed Respect Khumalo (29) also from the same village with a spear on his left hand.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Nkwalimi Business Centre in Filabusi. The now deceased Respect Khumalo was at the business centre at around 7PM when he saw Moyo’s cousin Talent Moyo armed with a machete. Khumalo confronted Talent and demanded to know why he was carrying a machete in public,” he said.

“The two had a misunderstanding and Khumalo grabbed the machete from Talent’s hand and struck him on the left hand. Talent sustained a deep cut and fled from the business centre.” Chief Insp Ndebele said an hour later, Mayibongwe Moyo returned to the business centre armed with a spear.

He confronted Khumalo about why he had attacked his cousin Talent and he stabbed him with the spear on the left hand.Chief Insp Ndebele said Mayibongwe fled into the darkness while Khumalo sought refuge in one of the shops at the business centre. He said Mayibongwe later returned with a brick and hurled it towards Khumalo who was in the shop and hit him on the forehead.He said Khumalo was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence in order to resolve disputes.“Mayibongwe has been arrested and investigations are underway. We urge people to desist from engaging in violence in order to resolve disputes. We also continue to speak against carrying of dangerous weapons in public like in this case there was a machete and a spear. A number of murder cases are being recorded as a result of these dangerous weapons,” he said. – @DubeMatutu