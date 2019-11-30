Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

HIGHLANDERS striker, Prince Dube, is a gem but deserves no special treatment.

That’s what Ngezi Platinum Stars captain, Frank Makarati, believes ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Dube has been firing on all cylinders in recent games, driving the Bulawayo giants from the relegation matrix into a battle for the top-four in the league race.

His goals also swept them into the Chibuku Super Cup final.

“It is 11 versus 11. Highlanders versus Ngezi Platinum Stars, two teams who have worked so hard to be in the final,’’ said Makarati.

“We expect a thriller but to say we have crafted a special plan for one player will be naïve on our part.

“Yes, Prince Dube has been doing well but we have also been doing well. We have very good players in our ranks who know what exactly needs to be done to win matches.

“We cannot be seen tracking one player. All the 11 players who Highlanders will field will be out to do their duty and defeat us.

“Our players also have the same mission.

“In short, we have prepared to play the Chibuku Super Cup final against Highlanders not against any individual.”

The Warriors man said they were ready to put their bodies on the line.

“I am very sure we are not a very small club,’’ said Makarati.

“We need to grow in terms of our status.

“The only way to grow is by winning trophies.

“This is a cup which we won just three years ago. Most of the players at the team have experience winning this very cup.

“We just need to summon that experience to beat Highlanders. All in all, we are expecting a tough ride considering we are playing at Highlanders’ home turf.

“But the good thing is supporters will be in the terraces while we will be battling on the field. So, we will not be intimidated by that.”

Ngezi will be without Tichaona Mabvura and Nielson Ketala through injury and suspension.