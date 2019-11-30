Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

PETRA College Tennis will today host a Tennis Family Day at the secondary school’s tennis courts.

The Tennis Family Day is aimed at raising funds for future events and tournaments in 2020 and participation has been pegged at $15 per head and $20 per family.

Petra Tennis aims to develop and improve skills, whilst learning the art of teamwork, self-discipline and sportsmanship. It also aims to provide opportunities for competition in a fun and enjoyable way.

“We will be awarding prizes to the students who have excelled in the sport and to winners of the Tennis Family Day,” read a statement from Petra College.

The school has been nurturing talent, with their learners such as David Ntoto, Crispin Ntoto and Brandon Beta making it into the national team.

Beta is the fourth seed in the Zimbabwe under-15 category, while David Ntoto is the fourth seed and his brother Crispin Ntoto is seeded sixth. Beta is the top seed in Matabeleland, while David is seeded second.

The Petra tennis team also took part in the Bulawayo Open Tennis Tournament held at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in April.