Cape Town — Rassie Erasmus’ successor as Springbok coach will — hopefully — be named by the end of the year.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed that the new Springbok coach’s identity will be revealed before the organisation closes for the festive period.

Rugby World Cup 2019 winning coach, Erasmus, two years into his six-year contract, will still be employed at SA Rugby, but in a Director of Rugby capacity.

Erasmus joined a host of international coaches in quitting their coaching responsibilities after the World Cup wrapped up in Japan. Those to step down included, among others, Joe Schmidt (Ireland), Steve Hansen (New Zealand), Michael Cheika (Australia), Conor O’Shea (Italy), Warren Gatland (Wales) and Jacques Brunel (France).

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Super Rugby on Thursday, Alexander said the appointment of the new Springbok coach will be made within the next month.

“We want the new coach in place by the end of year. We of course want there to be continuity in the job. We want to start 2020 with the new coach in place.”

Alexander also revealed that Erasmus will play a key role in the identification and selection process of his successor.

“We’re just waiting for the coach’s report and then Rassie Erasmus will come to us with a proposal which we’ll take to the executive and then take to the general council for approval,” Alexander explained.

The two frontrunners for the vacant position are reported to be current Springbok defence guru Jacques Nienaber and former Kings coach, Deon Davids.

Whoever does succeed Erasmus will be the 14th Springbok coach since readmission in 1992.

The 13 previous coaches were (with victory %):



John Williams (20%), Ian McIntosh (33%), Kitch Christie (100%), Andre Markgraaff (61%), Carel du Plessis (37%), Nick Mallett (71%), Harry Viljoen (53%), Rudolf Straeuli (52%), Jake White (67%), Peter de Villiers (62%), Allister Coetzee (47%) and Rassie Erasmus (65%) — Sport24