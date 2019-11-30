Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A CARNIVAL atmosphere dominated by a sea of “black and white” clad Highlanders’ supporters is expected to envelope Barbourfields Stadium when Bosso take on Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup this afternoon.

To ease hassles, fans that are holders of an NMB Bank “tap and go” card will use it to pay for their bus fare to and from Barbourfields Stadium, as well as for entry into the stadium.

The PSL yesterday announced that it had partnered with Zupco to provide buses from different pick-up points around Bulawayo.

“We are pleased to announce that football fans can use their NMB Tap Cards for the Chibuku Super Cup final match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 30 November 2019.

“To help ease transportation to the match, there will be Zupco buses to ferry fans to Barbourfields Stadium,” said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

The buses will start ferrying fans at 10AM from Emganwini (Food 4 Less), Nketa 9 Shopping Centre, Pumula South (Makoni), Old Pumula terminus, Nketa Munyoro, Magwegwe, Luveve (Chigumira), Cowdray Park (Garikai turn-off), Entumbane (Nhlalo), Mpopoma (Total), Nkulumane (Sekusile) and Matopo Book Centre in the city centre.

By availing the tap and go platform, the PSL hopes to draw more fans to the final, whose charges have been set at $20 for rest of the ground, $50 (VIP wings) and $100 for the VVIP.

Highlanders’ fans have organised a road show to build up excitement before heading to Barbourfields Stadium.

Mandla “Mindlos” Nkala said they will meet at midday at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 8th Avenue from where they will march to Barbourfields Stadium.

“This is our final and we have sent messages to all Highlanders supporters’ social media groups that we meet and start our bright day at the statue of Father Zimbabwe Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo before going to Barbourfields Stadium.

The Soweto choir will lead us in song and we intend to leave for Barbourfields Stadium at 12PM. We are calling on Highlanders fans to come dressed in the club’s traditional black and white colours,” said Nkala. — @ZililoR