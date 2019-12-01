Showbiz Reporter

THE Skyz Metro FM Awards are certainly back after the nominees were unveiled on Friday evening at The Vista with Msiz’Kay, Knowledge Nkiwane and Asaph leading the pack with three nominations each.

They are closely followed by female artistes Lee McHoney, Lorraine Stot, Mai Mwamuka and Berita Khumalo who are up against each other in the Female artiste category, with two nominations each. Afro soul band Ngoma Ingoma who were recently formed have also shown they mean business through their song Amalobolo which earned them a nomination in the Song of the year and Afro Soul categories.

Young musician Tebza who shone at the Bulawayo Arts Awards where he scooped the outstanding newcomer award is nominated in the Best house/Gqom category for his Waz’khoth’ilihlo breakaway hit.

For their outstanding coverage of the arts in the city, Chronicle Reporters Bongani Ndlovu and Mthabisi Tshuma have been nominated in the best music journalist category.

Skyz Metro FM’s station manager, Godwin Phiri said they were content with the nominees adding that voting is already underway.

He said the awards ceremony will be held in the city on December 20.

Below are the nominees:

Best Female Artist

Lee Mchoney

Lorraine Stot

Mai Mwamuka

Berita Khumalo

Best Male Artist

Asaph

Knowledge Nkiwane

Msizkay

Madlela

Song Of the Year

Icherry yami – Msizkay

Umjolo – Knowledge Nkiwane

Malobolo – Ngoma Ingoma

Vibe is correct – Asaph

Best Imbube Accapella Song

Inkubalo – Ukukhanya Kwezwe

Ligeziwe Ihlazo – Men of Influence

Konke Kulungile – Great Stars

Yeki Jerusalem – Indosakusa

Best Maskhandi Mbaqanga Song

Bulawayo – ZinjaZiyamluma

Myeni Wami – Intombi Yabelungu

Uyatshikiza – Gazelimnyama

Best Tshibilika/Rhumba Song

Sibande – Madlela Sikhoboskhobo

Sqhobhingo – Matopo Great Stars

Bengangigqibela Ngiphila – Mxolisi Mr Bones

Impilo luhambo – Godo lo Amzo

Best Music Journalist

Sharon Sibindi – NewsDay

Bongani Ndlovu – The Chronicle

Kudakwashe Takundwa – Urban Culxure

Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle

Best Breakout Artist

Snowy

Godo lo Amzo

My Voice

Agenda

Best Urban Fire Song

Sela – Chipman

Dololo – Bovas

Stir it up – Spink

Windi Womtshova – Ma9

Best Hip Hop Song

Vibe Is Correct – Asaph

Omaqhuzu – Smokey Joint

Bakithi – Kloud9Kats

Rap Yasekasi – Traiq Bravo

Life of the party – RockieDoub

Best Metro Urban

Icherry yami – Msizkay

Ungithembisile – Zhezhingtons

My Qualifier – Lee Mchoney

Chocolate – Uncle P

Best House/Gqom

Uzongikhumbula – Percy feat Mzoe 7

Uyangithanda – Mdu Sevan

Wazkhothilihlo – Tebza

Baleka – Skaiva

Lashona Ilanga – Dj Zwesta

Best Gospel Song

Bekezela – Lorraine Stot

Pane Nyasa – Mai Mwamuka

Baninda Igazi – Snowy

Munogona – Nkosi Herman

Umjolo – Knowledge Nkiwane

Kuhle moya wami – Philani Ngwenya

Best AfroSoul Song

Phakade – MJ Sings

Malobolo – Ngoma Ngoma

Ndiceli Kiss – Berita

Ngikonile – My Voice