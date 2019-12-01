The Chronicle
Showbiz Reporter
THE Skyz Metro FM Awards are certainly back after the nominees were unveiled on Friday evening at The Vista with Msiz’Kay, Knowledge Nkiwane and Asaph leading the pack with three nominations each.
They are closely followed by female artistes Lee McHoney, Lorraine Stot, Mai Mwamuka and Berita Khumalo who are up against each other in the Female artiste category, with two nominations each. Afro soul band Ngoma Ingoma who were recently formed have also shown they mean business through their song Amalobolo which earned them a nomination in the Song of the year and Afro Soul categories.
Young musician Tebza who shone at the Bulawayo Arts Awards where he scooped the outstanding newcomer award is nominated in the Best house/Gqom category for his Waz’khoth’ilihlo breakaway hit.
For their outstanding coverage of the arts in the city, Chronicle Reporters Bongani Ndlovu and Mthabisi Tshuma have been nominated in the best music journalist category.
Skyz Metro FM’s station manager, Godwin Phiri said they were content with the nominees adding that voting is already underway.
He said the awards ceremony will be held in the city on December 20.
Below are the nominees:
Best Female Artist
Lee Mchoney
Lorraine Stot
Mai Mwamuka
Berita Khumalo
Best Male Artist
Asaph
Knowledge Nkiwane
Msizkay
Madlela
Song Of the Year
Icherry yami – Msizkay
Umjolo – Knowledge Nkiwane
Malobolo – Ngoma Ingoma
Vibe is correct – Asaph
Best Imbube Accapella Song
Inkubalo – Ukukhanya Kwezwe
Ligeziwe Ihlazo – Men of Influence
Konke Kulungile – Great Stars
Yeki Jerusalem – Indosakusa
Best Maskhandi Mbaqanga Song
Bulawayo – ZinjaZiyamluma
Myeni Wami – Intombi Yabelungu
Uyatshikiza – Gazelimnyama
Best Tshibilika/Rhumba Song
Sibande – Madlela Sikhoboskhobo
Sqhobhingo – Matopo Great Stars
Bengangigqibela Ngiphila – Mxolisi Mr Bones
Impilo luhambo – Godo lo Amzo
Best Music Journalist
Sharon Sibindi – NewsDay
Bongani Ndlovu – The Chronicle
Kudakwashe Takundwa – Urban Culxure
Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle
Best Breakout Artist
Snowy
Godo lo Amzo
My Voice
Agenda
Best Urban Fire Song
Sela – Chipman
Dololo – Bovas
Stir it up – Spink
Windi Womtshova – Ma9
Best Hip Hop Song
Vibe Is Correct – Asaph
Omaqhuzu – Smokey Joint
Bakithi – Kloud9Kats
Rap Yasekasi – Traiq Bravo
Life of the party – RockieDoub
Best Metro Urban
Icherry yami – Msizkay
Ungithembisile – Zhezhingtons
My Qualifier – Lee Mchoney
Chocolate – Uncle P
Best House/Gqom
Uzongikhumbula – Percy feat Mzoe 7
Uyangithanda – Mdu Sevan
Wazkhothilihlo – Tebza
Baleka – Skaiva
Lashona Ilanga – Dj Zwesta
Best Gospel Song
Bekezela – Lorraine Stot
Pane Nyasa – Mai Mwamuka
Baninda Igazi – Snowy
Munogona – Nkosi Herman
Umjolo – Knowledge Nkiwane
Kuhle moya wami – Philani Ngwenya
Best AfroSoul Song
Phakade – MJ Sings
Malobolo – Ngoma Ngoma
Ndiceli Kiss – Berita
Ngikonile – My Voice
