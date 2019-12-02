Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

AIR Zimbabwe has cancelled all its flights which were scheduled for today due to what it described as unforeseen “operational limitations.”

In a statement yesterday, Air Zimbabwe acknowledged the serious inconveniences caused by the disruptions, saying it expects normal schedule to resume tomorrow.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and other key stakeholders of flight disruptions which will affect all flight schedules on Monday, 2 December 2019.

“The disruptions are due to operational limitations beyond our control. Our reservations team is making all efforts to contact all affected passengers,” reads the statement.

“Normal operations are expected to resume from late afternoon on Tuesday 3 December 2019. Air Zimbabwe sincerely apologise to all its valued passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

The airline said further enquiries should be directed to its reservations team through its helplines +263712800880, +263712621909 or +263242575111.

The airline company said updates will also be posted on its website www.airzimbabwe.aero as well as social media [email protected]

Air Zimbabwe is operating with one aircraft for both domestic and regional routes.

The company has on many occasions cancelled flights due to mechanical faults on its plane.

Between August 30 and September 2 this year, Air Zimbabwe passengers were left stranded after the airline company’s only plane B767-200ER servicing the Harare-Bulawayo route developed a technical fault resulting in disruption of its services.

In March, Air Zimbabwe issued an apology to its passengers following its failure to service its routes on time, leaving passengers booked on flights from Harare to Bulawayo and Johannesburg to Harare stranded for hours.

In January, the airline suspended its flights up to mid-month because its only functional plane was undergoing maintenance.

The airline, which has largely been operating only two serviceable aircraft, was left with one plane, following the grounding of its popular Boeing 737-200 ER, named Mbuya Nehanda last year.

The remaining aircraft, the 767-200ER, known as Chimanimani, is servicing all its regional and local routes.

Mbuya Nehanda serviced the Harare /Bulawayo /Victoria Falls /Harare as well as Harare /Dar es Salaam routes, while Chimanimani serviced South [email protected]