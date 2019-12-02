Berepong Cynthia is a fast rising gospel musician who has through perseverance become a force to reckon with when it comes to composition of inspirational songs. She recently launched her debut album titled “Woye”, meaning God is good and has since garnered several likes and followers on her social media handles.

Born in Oda in the Eastern Region of the country, the mother of two is poised on impacting the gospel music industry positively with her versatility and God given talent. The titles of some of her songs are “Aseda Njum”, “Wu din wo ahuoden”, “Wun kwaa” and “Medi mehu nyinaa bema Ewuradi”, among others.

The beautiful songstress is passionate about taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to every part of the world through music. She believes that without grace, she would not have come this far and remains hopeful of a brighter future.

Times Weekend (TW) caught up with Cynthia last Wednesday and delved deep into her life.

Read on:

TW: Congratulations on the release of your album.

Cynthia: Thank you.

TW: How easy or difficult was putting together this wonderful piece?

Cynthia: Though there are challenges in all aspects of life, I can say to the glory of the Lord that compiling the eight songs on the album was done with no major difficulty because I have chosen to serve God through music and so I am fully focused on the joy that comes with it. This is my passion and I am always ready to sacrifice whatever it takes to reach my biggest dream when it comes to music.

TW: That is good to know, how was growing up for you like?

Cynthia: I had a normal childhood and I have always loved music from infancy but started doing music professionally not too long ago.

TW: Do you think a gospel musician can be overly fashionable?

Cynthia: Oh yes! It is possible. One can be fashionable irrespective of the genre of music you do. My only advice is that gospel musicians should learn to set good examples for people who look up to them to follow. I honestly do not feel comfortable when I see people singing gospel songs while displaying their cleavages. Let us serve God in decency.

TW: That seem to be the order of the day nowadays, I hope those guilty of such, change their ways. What is the most painful experience you have ever had in life and what did you learn from the situation?

Cynthia: One of my most unforgettable memories is how my marriage of nine good years collapsed four years ago.

TW: Oh! Sorry, what happened?

Cynthia: A pastor was responsible for that mishap but I thank God for everything that happened. This so called man of God was paid by my husband to monitor everything I was doing. My husband was in the United Kingdom then, and this pastor was very close to me. I shared almost all my problems with him and trusted him very much, not knowing he was the thorn in my flesh. My husband had put him on a monthly salary of GH¢500 just for any negative information about me and because he did not want to lose the money, he kept lying to my husband, telling him I was cheating. One thing led to the other and I got to know the whole truth. I know I am innocent of all he accused me of so I just moved on after my husband and I parted ways. It was a big blow to me but today I feel good and happy because I have grown wiser and stronger, focusing on my calling, that is, worshipping God fervently through music. This makes my soul satisfied. I want to take the opportunity to advise my fans and Ghanaians in general to be careful of whom to trust. This man posed as a pastor, not knowing he was worse than the devil so watch and pray.

TW: This a very sad story, indeed, trust no one. What do you do aside music?

Cynthia: I am a qualified secretary. I attended the Government Secretariat in Sekondi-Takoradi but I am now into clothing.

TW: Wow! What is your best food?

Cynthia: I love jollof rice and potato chips.

TW: Who are your favourite entertainers in the country?

Cynthia: Obaa Pa Christy and Jackie Appiah.

TW: That is amazing. What advice do you have for your fans?

Cynthia: My advice is that they should have it in mind that impossible is nothing. Just be God fearing and hardworking while waiting for unending prosperity from the almighty. Let us also ensure we are living holy lives because Jesus is coming soon.

TW: It was nice spending time with you. I enjoyed the conversation, we wish you all the best in your music career.