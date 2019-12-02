Ghana Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has released the much anticipated video of his hit track dubbed “Ateteakoma.”

The video was released on Monday on his social media portal as a yuletide gift to get fans entertained.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Music Man, as affectionately known in the showbiz circles said the video was released to give fictional, motional and pictorial meanings to the track which was released last year.

He indicated that ‘Ateteakoma’ which literally means “heart break” talked about failure to fulfill a love promise.

Mr Music man explained that broken heart has no remedy and underscored the need for lovers to keep their love promise.

“Love sickness has no antidote but ailments like headache, stomach ache among others could be treated with drugs,” he stated.

In the video, the celebrated singer was seen using a rose as a microphone while contemplating on how to get over his broken heart.

He called on his fans and music lovers to subscribe to his YouTube channel and like his entire social media page to upload his new video.

Kojo Antwi promised lots of goodies for fans in this yuletide season to get them educated and entertained.