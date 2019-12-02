Music in Africa Foundation has honoured two Ghanaian music icons for their enormous contributions and promotion of the art industry in Africa and beyond.

The 2019 Music in Africa Honorary Awards Recipients were Ebo Taylor, a Ghanaian Veteran Musician and Bibie Brew, a Ghanaian singer, art director and vocal coach.

This was at the opening ceremony of music in Africa conference for collaboration, exchange and showcases on Thursday at the Alliance Francaise in Accra, where thousands of music lovers thronged to enjoy the event.

It was a night of encountering the good sensations of music from pioneers in African music including Ebo Taylor, a Veteran Musician from Ghana and Bibie Brew.

The opening ceremony was interspersed with several showcases from seasoned musicians including Yaa Yaa, from Ghana, Kyekyeku and Ghanalogue Highlife among others who thrilled patrons to irresistible performances.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Maimouna Dembele, Chairperson of Music in Africa Foundation at Senegal said it was important to organise the third concert in Ghana as it was appropriate to fall in line with The Year of Return in Ghana.

She accounted that 2019 has been very innovative for the Music in Africa Foundation by spreading its wings all over the continent.

In an interview with Times Weekend, Francis Abdul Malik Mendy, a Creative Director with the Black Lynx Entertainment in Gambia expressed optimism for excitements for the 2019 Open Mic Fest to take place in Gambia.

He added that “Open Mic Fest 2019 would leave its patrons with an unforgettable experience which would be held at the Gambia’s Independence Stadium in Bakau from December 27 to 28”.

According to him, patrons would bear witness to a new chapter in the second coming of the Gambian music renaissance, and highlighted that the final show would feature AfriCourage programming with a diverse repertoire as it was meant to give an international face to the festival.