Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Jah Signal is billed to make his debut performance in Gwanda on December 21 as part of the mining town’s festive celebrations.

The show, which is being hosted by X Studios music stable, will be held at Phoenix Pub and Shisanyama.

An array of artistes, Master Zhoe, DJ Drumz, DJ Dagger, Bry, Khoi Khoi, Skollar, Jay D, Young Victor and Cutie G are set to share the stage with the Sweetie hit-maker.

X Studios manager Believe “Boss” Moyo said hosting this show was one of their ways to show their presence in the town while also promoting their artistes.

“Our aim is to be a robust music stable in the province and the nation at large. So as part of efforts to achieve this, we’ll continue hosting shows that we think will go a long way in moulding the careers of our artistes.

“Our artistes whom we’ve been vigorously marketing are eager and ready to perform at the event and have promised top drawer performances,” said Boss.

He said the X Studios artistes will have a rare opportunity of getting into studio with Jah Signal.

“Our producers are already working on beats for possible collaborations of some of our artistes and Jah Signal. We want to call upon the people of Matabeleland South to come in their numbers and be merry with us as we get into the festive party life groove.”

Boss added that there are plans to bring MuGarden hit-maker Winky and Sadza Nemuriwo hit-maker Jah Prayzah to Gwanda in the coming months.

“We’re in talks with Winky D and Jah Prayzah and if all goes well, one of them will perform after Christmas and the other in February next year,” said Boss.

X Studios, who are slowly penetrating the industry, said lack of radio airplay for their artistes was dampening their mood. – @mthabisi_mthire