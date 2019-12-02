Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has extended the deadline for the nurses e-recruitment application after the process hit a snag last week with the payment portal being down for over a week.

The deadline, which was initially set for the 30th of November has been extended to 08 December.

The Public relations officer in the ministry of health and Child Care, Mr Donald Mujiri, confirmed the extension of the deadline.

“We have extended the deadline to 8 December and prospective applicants can visit our website for more information on the application process,” he said.

More details to follow…