Amapiano hit-maker Kabza De Small, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi and house music maestro DJ Prince Kaybee lead the nominations for the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The awards that took a hiatus this year will return next year on March 14 with a couple of changes.

Firstly, the venue will shift from the Sandton Convention Centre to the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. The new host of the awards that were, for two consecutive years, hosted my media personality Bonang Matheba has not been announced.

The nomination party held last week was hosted by The Queen actress Dineo Moeketsi. Fellow The Queen actress Thembsie Matu, Isithembiso actors Tshenolo Seabi and Zamani Mbatha as well as The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatha were also in attendance.

At the awards, Sho Madjozi will compete with Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha for Favourite Personality of the Year. The John Cena hit-maker is also nominated for Favourite Music Artist/Group against Sjava, DJ Prince Kaybee, Dr Tumi and King Monada.

Vula Vala hit-maker Kabza De Small will duke it out with DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee, DJ Sumbody and DJ Speedsta for Favourite DJ. Kabza will also compete for Favourite Rising Star with Thato Moeng, Wiseman Mncube, Simthandile ‘Sim Tiger’ Tshabalala and Larona Moagi.

Prince Kaybee’s smash hit Gugulethu is up for Favourite Song of the Year with Kokota, SMA, Umama as well as Shesha Geza. Favourite Actor will see Molefi Monaisa, Bheki Sibiya, Warren Masemola, Masoja Msiza and Presley Chweneyagae compete.

Leading ladies Dawn Thandeka King, Zola Nombona, Sindi Dlathu and Florence Masebe will go head-to-head for Favourite Actress. Moshe Ndiki, Thomas Mlambo, Nomsa Buthelezi, Jub Jub and Motshidise Mohono will compete for Favourite Presenter. – Sowetan