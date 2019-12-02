Nairobi — Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed graced the 28th edition of the Koroga Festival on Sunday where she urged Kenyans to embrace and promote culture through music and art.

It was the first time a senior representative from the Executive arm of government declared support for the event.

“Let us all promote culture through music and the arts,” she said, “that is why we are here to have fun.”

Amina said her ministry endorsed Koroga Festival, organised by Capital FM, as part of the government’s agenda to promote culture-which is among the subjects highlighted in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

She committed to continue supporting the event and other initiatives aimed at empowering youth in the country.

Investor Chris Kirubi who is also the Chairman of Capital Group Limited lauded Amina for embracing and supporting cultural events as part of her ministry’s mandate.

“This is a true cultural event and we are delighted to have you around,” Dr Kirubi said, “We are glad that you endorsed the event as a cultural event.”

“We are happy to always have the governments support through your docket and esteemed presence as Kenya further creates and moulds a footprint in supporting the youth with skills and intellectual transfers through platforms such as the Koroga Festival,” he said.

The event dubbed ‘The World Groove Edition’ showcased Rhumba icons M’bilia Bel and Kanda Bongo Man as well as Steve Kay, Emma Jalamo and other local artists.

The CS said the government has set up the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) which was established through the Sports Amendment Act 2018, replacing what was formally known as the National Sports Fund.