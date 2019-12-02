Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

ALICK “Baba Sharo” Macheso gave a mouth-watering display on Saturday night when he played at Masvingo’s Club Lagoon before a capacity crowd.

At exactly midnight, Macheso and his entourage took to the stage and wasted no time before churning out hit after hit. They also sampled the yet to be released new songs.

The crowd remained spellbound as Macheso was doing what he knows best, exhibiting amazing guitar playing skills much to the excitement of the revellers who danced the night out.

The performance was flawless and as has become the norm, some fans pampered the Orcherstra Mberikwazvo band with money in appreciation.

Dancer Majuice and chanter Jonas Kasamba were in tantalising form and sent the crowd into a frenzy through their displays.

It was definitely a memorable show and a good early Christmas treat.- @walterbmswazie2.