Urban Music People (UMP) on Saturday night held a nominations party for this year’s awards ceremony dubbed “blended edition – Fashion and Music”.

UMP models at the nomination party UMP models at the nomination party

Held at the newly opened Waves Lounge, formerly known as Cockpit, the party featured performances by Hazel Mak, Malinga and VJ Ice.

“The announcements were well received. We are happy with the participation of the urban music and fashion public and stakeholders during the process of coming up with the nominees. We expect the same as we go into the final round of voting,” said UMP Director Ken Zizwa.

The 2019 UMP Awards will be on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Ben Wandawanda will receive the Fashion Icon award, and Jai Banda the (music) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Fashion Living Legend Award recipient-designate will be announced next week.

UMP AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES: FULL LIST

Artist of the Year

(Female)

1. Hilco

2. Kim of diamonds

3. Sangie

4. Temwa

5. Tuno

Artist of the Year (Male)

1. Eli Njuchi

2. Gwamba

3. Kell Kay

4. Seven o More

5. Wikise

Best Duo/Group

1. Archaida Universe

2. Brainlock Fam

3. Mabilinganya Empire

4. Njuchi Zitatu

5. XVI

Song of the Year

1. Chikamuphulikire – Wikise

2. Go – Kell Kay

3. Mpaka Kale – Kell kay

4. Mtengamoyo – Saint

5. Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

Producer of the Year

1. DJ Brown

2. DJ Sley

3. Henwood

4. Martin Angelz

5. Zephy

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)

1. Hazel Mak

2. Nthanda Manduwi

3. Priscilla Kayira

4. Temwa

Music Video of the Year

1. Chikamphulikire – Wikise

2. Go – Kell Kay

3. My bag – Toast

4. Ndagoma – Fredokiss ft Bucci & AK

5. Ng’wing’wi – Patience Namadingo

Fashion Designer of the Year

1. Christian Entwan

2. Jay Designs

3. Mis Pearls

4. Xandria

Best New Fashion Designer

1. Dickson Keith Kanyenda

2. House of Daniella

3. Legacy Fashions

4. Scorpie Clothing

Model of the Year (Female)

1. Christina Mabvuto

2. Claire Thindwa

3. Rebecca Thindwa

4. Sinikiwe Mvula

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)

1. Bucci

2. Gwamba

3. Tay Grin

4. Toast

Model of the Year (Male)

1. Dickson Ziba

2. Keitumile Kawilima

3. Miracle Suya

4. Paul Tembo