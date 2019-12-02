Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A NEW league called Impande Football League has been established in a bid to promote and develop football talent in and around the Empandeni area in Plumtree.

Rural teams from around Plumtree will participate in the league and so far, Baghdad, Hanyani, Kwite, Matankeni, Mhlotshana, Mkhayeni, Mvalweni, Phakamani, Scotch and Silima have all confirmed their participation.

According to the league’s co-ordinator, Kudzanai Dojiwe Ndlovu, the league is meant to cater for less-resourced rural communities by affording them a chance to realise and nurture their footballing talents.

“The idea is to have a league that accommodates football talent in remote areas and less-resourced communities and rural communities in particular. The current Zifa model only favours well-resourced clubs and we, therefore, saw the need to create an alternative to the current Zifa model.

“This is an alternative that will establish leagues that are confined to certain geographic areas so that teams with limited resources can also enjoy football and players from these communities can showcase their talent,” said Ndlovu.

“Talent is not only restricted to urban areas and this development is meant to ensure that rural football is organised with proper governance structures.

“The league will be for senior teams, but each team will be required by the constitution to field at least three players that are Under-18 in every game and at least five players Under-18 in their respective squads.”

An annual general meeting will be held on December 23, with the main agenda being the adoption of the constitution and electing the league’s executive committee.