United Kingdom-based gospel musician Ivy Kombo-Kasi is in high spirits after staging a performance during a gala organised by lawyers based in the Western country.

The musician, who is also a lawyer by profession, was called to perform at the Zimbabwe International Lawyers gala held at Hilton Hotel, Birmingham where she also took the opportunity to market her latest album Like Mt Zion.

“It was a gala for the Zimbabwean lawyers in the United Kingdom,” Kombo-Kasi told Standard Style.

“Some of them work in the justice system as officers, researchers and administrators while others are working in law firms.

“It was a great opportunity for me as a lawyer to perform in front of my colleagues. It was a highly professional environment.

“The gala went on very well. I sang gospel songs from my new album Like Mt Zion and it was well received.”

The Handidzokere Shure hitmaker recently released her latest album after a 10-year sabbatical as she was busy with her studies after relocating to the UK.

Meanwhile, Kombo-Kasi said her dream of reviving the once popular Nguva Yakwana Gospel Concert was still on and she would announce the new dates soon.

“We wanted to host the Nguva Yakwana Gospel Concert last month, but the preparations were disrupted by the death of former president Robert Mugabe,” she said.

“We are still organising and we will announce the latest developments sometime soon.”

Nguva Yakwana celebrations were so popular as they brought in renowned South African musicians like the late Vuyo Mokoena, Thembinkosi and Buhle to perform on local soil.

Since 1993, Kombo-Kasi has released more than 10 albums, among them Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha (1998), Mwari NdiMweya (1999), Nyengetera (2000), Nguva Yakwana (2001) and Handidzokere Shure 1&2 (2003), among many others.