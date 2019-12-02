Sungura music maestro Alick Macheso was yesterday honoured by local paint company, Nash Paints with a whopping ZWL$200 000 as appreciation of the singer’s talent and input towards the massive growth of Nash Paints brand.

Receiving the gift on behalf of her husband, Mai Shero was on cloud nine hailing Macheso for maintaining good relations from the initial day he was appointed Nash Paints brand ambassador.

“I’m very happy and thankful for what God has done for us. Too bad he is not here but this gesture by Nash Paints is just testimony to the good rapport that exists between my husband and Nash.

“From the day Macheso was announced as Nash Paints brand ambassador there were never challenges or disagreements. May God add more blessings to Mr and Mrs Mutarisi,” she said.

Nash Paints also unveiled a new product in their stock called Carvello, a German car paint.

Alick MachesoJah PrayzahNash PaintsTinashe Mutarisi