If you follow the English Premier League (EPL) with bated breath you’ll know that there are some fixtures this week. What you may not know is that Amazon will be exclusively streaming the midweek EPL fixtures to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon only paid (an unknown amount) for 20 games per season for the next 2 seasons (3 including the current season) which runs through 2021. Prime subscribers can expect the next 10 fixtures during the Boxing Day round of fixtures (26-27 December).

According to the BBC Amazon got its hands on the rights after the Premier League sold their rights with a different approach this time around:

The Premier League splits its games into several chunks, mostly shared by Sky Sports and BT, but it offered two small packages of 20 games to see if any online giants like Amazon, Netflix, Google, Facebook and Apple were interested. BBC

Will this affect DStv subscribers?

It seems like Amazon’s exclusive rights are region-specific as DStv will air 8 of the 10-midweek fixtures to be played.

Amazon reportedly sees this as a low-risk opportunity to stream the EPL before deciding on whether or not it will bid again after their current rights expire in a few years time.

This will also be the first time that “televised” EPL games are not aired on a traditional TV channel since Sky, ESPN and BT Sport (the previous rights holders) all had traditional viewing options.