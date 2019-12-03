Brenda Zinyuke, Chronicle Reporter

A 33-YEAR-OLD junior medical doctor from Harare is appealing for financial assistance to undergo treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in India.

Dr Alistar Itai Matambo a junior registrar in the department of Oncology at the University of Zimbabwe needs of US$52 000 for his medical expenses.

He was diagnosed with leukemia, a type of cancer which affects the bone marrow on November 17 this year.

In a statement, the Association of Medical Specialists in Training in Zimbabwe (AMSITZ) on Sunday said Dr Matambo has been admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital since November 16 where he is undergoing chemotherapy.

“Dr Alistar commenced his first cycle of chemotherapy on Friday November 22 this year and this is expected to be completed on December 13. He remains ill and visitors have been restricted to select family members. During his admission, he developed neutropenic sepsis for which he is receiving intravenous antibiotic therapy. In addition to his chemotherapy and the antibiotics, he continues to receive haematological support with regular blood and platelet transfusions,” read the statement.

Dr Matambo is expected to undergo bone marrow transplant this month to increase his chances of survival although there are still financial constraints.

“His haematologist and oncologists have indicated that once he has completed chemotherapy, he should proceed to have a bone marrow transplant to improve his chances of survival. This procedure is not available in Zimbabwe, and the cheapest quotation we have is US$50 000 in India, with costs rising to USD$100 000 in other countries like South Africa,” said AMSITZ.

Do not hesitate to contact the fundraising committee on the following details Dr R Gumbo on +263777028120 and Dr T Mazhindu on +263778408278,” said AMSITZ. — @zinyuke98.