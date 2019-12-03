EcoCash upgraded their platform two weeks ago but most users of the platform have reached that the upgrade was in actuality a downgrade for all intents and purposes.

After the upgrade users couldn’t buy airtime, had their accounts blocked and lost money whilst trying to transact. The icing on the cake was a botched user experience that we actually wrote about in another post.

Anyway, the aftermath of all that is extremely lengthy queues at Econet shops in the CBD as EcoCash tries to clear the errors which keep arising due to the current instability of the system which leads to a vicious cycle and queues this long: