Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

OVER 180 players took part in the two-day Emakhandeni Tennis Open that ended on Sunday at Girls College.

“The tournament was a success as we had children coming from Kwekwe, Gweru, Victoria Falls, Harare and Gwanda, among others,” said Emakhandeni Tennis Club chairman Witness Jiyane.

“Formally this was meant to be a local tournament, but it has gathered momentum and looks like a national tournament which Tennis Zimbabwe can recognise and include on the national calendar,” he said.

Jiyane also expressed gratitude to parents that attended to support the players from Under-10s up to Under-18s.

“I would like to thank the parents who came with their children from as far as Harare, Victoria Falls and from all different places to support the tennis and our event,” he said.

Winners of the tournament were awarded medals, tennis racquets, shoes, tennis balls and t-shirts, while the runners-up got tennis shoes and racquets.

Winners

Under-10

Red ball Girls: Britney Tibabone, Aluga Ndou, Aluwande Ndlovu

Boys: Adiel Dungeni, Wavhuzi Moyo, Tavonga Gahadzi

Orange ball Girls: Rutendo Tom, Shekinnah Gaba, Miranda Mashingaidze

Boys: Unathi Sithole, Tinevimbo Marunga, Manzungu Muchengeti

Green ball Girls: Beauty Munyai, Tanaka Mhlanga, Kyla Ben

Boys: Noah Samushonga, Mbusi Ncube, Anotida Mutume

Under-12

Girls: Kuzivaishe Chapepa, Emily George, Tashinga Chirumanzu

Boys: Adrien Muzire, Gift Mhike, Kupakwashe Manatsa

Under-14

Girls: Bettina Moyo, Kelly Masuku, Mitchell Sibanda

Boys: Theo Mushokori, Emmanuel Moyo, Garai Mikhosi

Under-18

Girls: Kudzai Chapepa, Natalie Masinda, Daisy Mwenga

Boys: Hasley Masara, Zamani Moyo, Anesu Kwirirai