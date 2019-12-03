Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Fortune Fokoza Ncube Foundation has introduced a girls’ football tournament that will take place at Esikwakweni ground in Entumbane on Sunday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will see four teams, Biya and Friends, Highlanders Royals, Magwegwe Stars and Entumbane, taking part in the competition.

Foundation spokesperson Mike Dube said the tournament is aimed at promoting women’s football.

“We have decided to come up with this tournament to support the girl child. The draw for the tournament will be done on Thursday. On the day of the tournament, we are going to have free HIV testing, TB scanning, BP checks, diabetes testing and condom distribution,” said Dube.

The foundation also sponsors the Fortune Fokoza Ncube Juniors Football boys’ tournament, which is now in its fourth edition.

The founder and sponsor of the tourney, Ncube played for several clubs, including Hwange FC, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Mambas as well as Motor Action.

He’s now employed as one of the head coaches at Sporting CP Academy based in South Africa. – @innocentskizoe