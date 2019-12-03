Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board chairperson Manuel Mpofu says all is in place for the International Athletics Associations Federation Level Two coaching course that gets underway at White City Stadium today.

The Coaches’ Education and Certification System course will specifically focus on sprints and hurdles. Those attending the course are holders of the IAAF Level One new or old badge.

Seven local coaches will take part in the week-long course, that is also being attended by five coaches from Botswana, while Malawi and Namibia have one coach each.

Former Kenyan sprinter Geoffrey Kamani will facilitate the course. Kamani studied his coaching in the United States and is mentored by Loren Seagreaves at the Velocity Sports Performance Centre.

He was the Kenya sprints team coach at the 2015 World Championships in China where the east African runners excelled. He was also part of the coaching staff for the 2016 Olympics.

The next IAAF Level Two sprints and hurdles course will be held in 2023 to give time for more coaches to be developed.

The proposed new National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe structure will see the Level Two coaches being absorbed into the main structure of elite coaches for youths, juniors and seniors. – @innocentskizoe