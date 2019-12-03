Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

JAH Prayzah, who had starved his fans in Bulawayo of shows, this past Friday made up for all the lost time through a two-hour set at The Homestead that saw him belt out current and yesteryear hits.

Initially, it seemed the show would have a few people coming in to watch the Mdhara Vachauya hit-maker but as time passed, more and more people made their way to the venue.

Warming up the stage was Madlela Skhobokhobo who performed for almost four hours, likely trying to make up for Master Zhoe who was a no show.

When Jah Prayzah eventually took to the stage, there was mayhem as people elbowed each other as they tried to get to the front to see the artiste up close.

Jah Prayzah, who is constantly on tours abroad, showed the city’s fans that he was now an international brand through his casual dressing which screamed money. It was quite a refreshing look compared to his usual military wear which he seems to have ditched completely.

His sound also seemed to have changed, likely to suit international standards as it was a bit mellow. The crowd on its part, danced to all his songs in appreciation. A reveller identified as Nolwazi said: “I’m glad I got to see Jah Prayzah. This is my second time witnessing him performing on stage and he’s just great. It feels like it’s the first time I’m seeing him.”

The night ended on a high note with revellers still wanting more from the artiste although he dedicated a lot of time to them.

Jah Prayzah, speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, said: “The turnout was good considering that we had postponed the show. Nowadays, it’s not easy to have people come out, so we’re grateful to the people of Bulawayo for coming out.” He said they will definitely come back to the city early next year as there are plans to launch an album then.

“The love that we were shown in Bulawayo was great and it’s always a pleasure to be in the city. We’ll definitely be coming to Bulawayo again sometime in April after launching an album. We don’t have a date yet though,” said Mushapaidze. – @waynecas