Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Karate Union (ZKU) is gearing up for the Zimbabwe Champion of Champions WKF Karate Tournament to be held at Drill Hall Police Station on December 14.

The tournament is one of the events ZKU uses to select squads for the Kata and Kumite categories.

A strong field of contestants is expected to feature at the tournament, with some of the biggest names in different Karate styles participating in the annual national event.

“This tournament not only provides an opportunity for our athletes to showcase their skills, but also affords the national selection panel a chance to assess karatekas in their different categories. All registrations will be done through the Bulawayo Karate secretary-general. The SG will also set the deadlines for registrations. The chief referee will oversee the briefing of referees and coaches alongside the technical director,” said ZKU president Paul Danisa.

Participation fees have been set at $150 whether one is participating in one event or both Kata and Kumite.

Admission for spectators is free.

Karate is one sporting discipline in Zimbabwe that has endured a lot of financial misfortunes as athletes end up digging deep into their coffers to take part in competitions. – @innocentskizoe