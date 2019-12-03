Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Preparations for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national finale are underway with the pageant set to take place at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga on December 14.

This will be the first time the pageant will be hosted outside Harare and Bulawayo since its inception with 20 contestants drawn from all provinces set to battle it out for the crown.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by songstress, Selmor Mtukudzi, Tsholotsho-based Maganyani and other artistes from Nyanga. Entry charges have been pegged at RTGS$400 and $4 000 for a full board package which consists of accommodation, breakfast, dinner and two tickets to the pageant.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) licence holder, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said they chose Nyanga as part of efforts to rotate the pageant in order to promote the country’s various tourism destinations.

“We chose Nyanga because two of our reigning queens come from the area. As a pageant which is for the whole nation, we thought, why not change our traditional setup and take the event to a new venue.

“We also want the people of Manicaland to have a chance of witnessing the glitz and glamour event as the idea is to unite the country and also boost provincial tourist attractions,” said Mpofu-Sibanda. She said the contestants are expected to check in for boot camp this Friday in Nyanga with the sashing ceremony to be held the next day.

“Preparations are going on very well and we cannot wait for the big day where the best models in the country will vie for the top spot.

“The contestants will visit areas around Vumba and Nyanga during the boot camp and we’re also expecting them to visit the Cyclone Idai affected areas in Chimanimani as a sense of appreciation.”

Natasha Carol Gora will represent Bulawayo alongside Auylnda Mudzingwa and Chipo Mandizvidza. Beitbridge-based Charlyn Muleya and Roynah Kassi will represent Matabeleland South while Monalisa Tafirenyika and Praise Masamba will stand in for Matabeleland North.

The other contestants are Hillary Mandibaya, Nicole Mandimutsa, Gamuchirai Munyoro (Harare), Maurin Gondwe (Mashonaland Central), Wendy Maturi (Mashonaland East), Samantha Makufa, Pauline Marere (Mashonaland West), Nicole Musiyarira, Rutendo Mafuratidze (Manicaland), Rutendo Taruwinga, Grace Karimupfumbi (Masvingo), Maria Makewe and Michelle Mupasi (Midlands).

Last year, Manicaland beauty Tafadzwa Jaricha was crowned queen at a pageant held in Bulawayo. For her efforts, she walked away with $10 000 and a Mercedes-Benz C Class. Natalie Mangodo from Mashonaland East province was crowned first princess while Life Matunzeni from Manicaland was crowned second princess. Chido Michelle Nyika from Harare was crowned Miss Personality whereas Harare’s Maita Kainga was named Miss Talent. – @mthabisi_mthire