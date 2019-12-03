Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

TWO minors are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were stabbed by their father who had also planned to kill his estranged wife and commit suicide in Pumula suburb.

Daniel Arutura (42) stationed at Southern Region Transtech who was on separation with his wife, Ms Fungai Miringani (35), allegedly stabbed his two sons aged six and 10 years but the wife escaped.

It is alleged that Arutura stabbed each of his children on their chest and waist several times in a rage. Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu heard that the two boys are in the Intensive Care Unit at United Bulawayo Hospitals battling for their lives.

Arutura pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to December 10 for a plea recording.Arutura said he was possessed when he tried to kill his children.

“Your worship, I don’t know what got into me, I wasn’t myself. I’m so sorry,” he said.

For the State, Mr Keneth Shava said Arutura committed the crime last Sunday.

“On November 24, the accused person hatched a plan to kill his ex-wife, his two children and then commit suicide. The accused person armed himself with a knife and a rope,” he said.

“The accused person went to his ex-wife’s place of residence in Pumula suburb and ordered everyone to get inside the house. His ex-wife refused sensing danger and ran to her neighbour for help.”

Mr Shava said when Ms Miringani got back from their neighbour’s house, she found her children lying in a pool of blood.The woman said Arutura was an abusive husband.

“I separated with my husband because he was abusive. When he came home holding a knife and a rope, I sensed danger and ran to look for help from my neighbour. I heard my children screaming and when I got to the scene, it was too late,” she said

The court heard that Arutura surrendered himself to the police.