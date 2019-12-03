St John’s Chikwaka High School is set produce an eight-track album titled “Extra Blessings”.

The album will be launched in Harare tomorrow.

Songs on the album were written by playwright and “Seke Mutema” hitmaker, Noel Tsungai Marerwa.

Marwera told The Herald Entertainment that the album was an omnibus.

“The album is an omnibus, there is a track on the album titled Living and Loving the Word. The song has a very contemporary beat and all indications suggest that it has an appeal to the younger generation,” said Marerwa.

“The song was also inspired by John 1 vs 8, which says ‘If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.”

The album also carries a track called “Vabereki”, which reflects on the importance of recognising the massive sacrifices made by parents in moulding their children.

Another track decries the situation in Africa where citizens think solutions to their challenges can only come from other parts of the world.

“There is also a track titled “Hosea 4 v 6”, which was inspired by Hosea in the bible. It bemoans the situation in Africa where we believe we should look outside for solutions to our problems.

“Africa is one, but you find a South African killing his fellow brother or sister and yet they welcome Indians, Chinese and the British.”

He added: “There is a track called “Gitare”, the song says my guitar is like a pair of wings. Whenever I play it, my soul leaves this body and physical world.”

Marerwa said the album was in line with the new curriculum.

“This project is in line with the new curriculum which recognises the fact that not everyone is going to be an engineer, lawyer or an accountant,” he said.

He added that St John’s Chikwaka High School was one of the pioneers to teach the theory and music practicals.

The school has produced the late Godwin Mawuru who was wellknow in the arts sector and is now woking towards producing more “big artists”.