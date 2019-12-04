Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the Miss Windermere finale slated for the Windermere Hotel next Saturday.

Twelve contestants who are aged from 18 to 24 and drawn from Bulawayo, are expected to take to the ramp for the pageant meant to help nurture young women who want to break into the modelling industry.

One of the organisers of the pageant, Rayner Marima, said: “All is set for the pageant with which we want to give ladies a platform to showcase their modelling talent as they kickstart their modelling careers.”

Marima said the models were carefully selected as some of them will feed into pageants like Miss Bulawayo.

“We carefully selected young women who we thought had what it takes to be in the modelling industry. Miss Windermere is a crucial pageant as some of its models then make their way to Miss Bulawayo that is why we ensured that we get the best.”

Now in its fifth edition, the winner of the pageant is set to walk away with a cash prize and so will her runners up.

“Preparations have been going well. Other than modelling, we’ll also have a braai and musical acts on the night to liven up people. We’re still finalising the acts and will soon be announcing them,” said Marima.

The entrance fee has been pegged at USD$3 or equivalent with an after party to celebrate the new Miss Windermere set to be held at the Windermere Riverdance Night club thereafter.

The Riverdance Club, which was gutted by fire last year, will be re-opened on the day. – @waynecas