Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Kenyan sprinter Geoffrey Kamani conducted his first coaching session at the World Athletics, previously known as International Association of Athletics Federations, Level Two coaching course that began at White City Stadium yesterday.

The eight-day Coaches’ Education and Certification System course will specifically focus on sprints and hurdles.

The course is being attended by holders of the World Athletics Level One new or old badge.

Kamani, who has conducted the same course in Egypt and Kenya this year, said he was excited to be facilitating in Zimbabwe.

“I have been to Zimbabwe two times before, but that was only in Harare. This time I’m in Bulawayo and it’s a nice place. I’m looking forward to conducting a successful and exciting course,” said Kamani.

“The coaches are now moving to Level Two coaching. Level One is more general, they get to have a feel of all athletics events.

With this one they are specialising on sprints and hurdles.

“By the end of the course, participants should be competent in terms of designing programmes, have the ability to know how to plan a one-year cycle as well as to differentiate between strength and power. These courses are the same all over the world, so those who finish this course successfully can coach anywhere in the world,” he said.

The course has attracted regional interest, with five coaches from Botswana, one from Malawi and one from Namibia in attendance. Zimbabwe has seven coaches.

The next World Athletics Level Two sprints and hurdles course will be held in 2023 to give time for more coaches to be developed.

The proposed new National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe structure will absorb the Level Two coaches into its main structure of elite coaches for youths, juniors and seniors. – @innocentskizoe