Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

FOMERLY Broadway SPAR Express, the new look outlet which is now called Broadway SPAR 12th Avenue, has completed a major faceliftwhich encompassed rebranding to become a one-stop-shop for all its customers.

The supermarket, which is situated at Cnr 12th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo, has been serving the local community for six years and in five days’ time the shop will be celebrating its 7th anniversary with a new name Broadway Spar 12th Avenue.

Following a full internal refurbishment, the new look retail outlet now offers a first-class butchery section, a deli serving place accompanied by a restaurant and an array of bakery treats, in addition to a full grocery offering a wide range of products.

The newly branded shop now offers a spacious environment for customers’ convenience when shopping.

Branch manager Mrs Themba Ndlovu said they acquired two shops along 12th Ave and one shop along Fife Street and last week they closed the shop for refurbishment.

“Customers normally prefer a spacious environment, our shop has been small, it was an express but now it’s a proper Spar with all the departments,” she said.

“Now customers will come for their butchery supplies instead of going elsewhere, they can now shop under one roof, they can now enjoy their meals sitting in the restaurant instead of outside the shop.”

Mrs Ndlovu said with a new restaurant it’s now easy to control the litter, compared to the previous scenario where customers would go out with their food and litter the surrounding premises after eating.

She said the shop has changed its name from Broadway SPAR Express to Broadway SPAR 12th Ave. Mrs Ndlovu said the shop will maintain its trading time, opening at 7AM and closing at 10PM.

She advised their valued customers to go to their other branch which is Broadway Main SPAR 24 hour situated along Fife Street between 6th Ave and 5th Ave to do their shopping after 10PM.

“Now that the shop is bigger, its convenient and people are able to move around and we have increased the range of products,” said Mrs NdIovu.

She said their organisation is aiming for a super spar if the space permits and customers continue to render their support.

Through the rebranding process the retail outlet has doubled the number of its employees from 31.

Broadway Main SPAR started the rebranding exercise by shifting their shop from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street opposite Unity Village to a bigger space.

The new premises also offer customers secure parking, away from the city trafficand in-store it offers shoppers a unique shopping experience with a wide range of products at affordable prices. — @pridesinstinctz