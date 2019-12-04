Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs and Quality Foods have secured slots in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League after finishing first and second in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two League.

In their last game of the season at the weekend, Chiefs dispatched Sabona Mzilikazi 4-0 to claim pole position with 59 points from 30 games. If their senior side survives relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Chiefs will seek to make the Division One team their development side, similarly to what Highlanders have done with Bosso 90.

Quality Foods drew 1-1 with Bantu Leopards to seal second position and move up to Division One football next year.

The other two promoted teams will come from the Zifa Matabeleland North Division Two League.

The Zifa Southern Region executive last month resolved to have a 16-team league for the 2020 season. It was resolved that two teams will be relegated from Division One if teams from the Southern Region are not relegated from the PSL.

Arenel Movers and Toronto finished as the two lowest-ranked teams in the Southern Region Division One League.

With Bulawayo Chiefs’ senior team and Hwange fighting for survival in the topflight league, the relegation matrix in the Southern Region Division One League remains unresolved.

Division Two Results

Byo Chiefs 4-0 Sabona Mzilikazi, FMSA Umguza 2-2 Mountain Climbers, Chicken Inn 1-0 Mthwakazi, White Birds 0-3 Bhekeni Celtics, Nabals 0-0 How Mine, Quality Foods 1-1 Bantu Leopards, Mpopoma Pirates 1-0 Khami United, Lobengula Stars 0-0 East Rovers.

Table

P W D L F A PTS

Bulawayo Chiefs 30 18 5 7 57 32 59

Quality Foods 30 14 12 4 51 32 54

Bantu Leopards 30 14 11 5 70 51 53

Chicken Inn 30 15 7 8 49 36 52

Sabona Mzilikazi 30 15 5 10 43 37 50

How Mine 30 14 7 9 49 42 49

Bhekeni Celtics 30 12 7 11 47 37 43

Nabals 30 12 7 11 39 41 43

Mthwakazi 30 12 4 14 33 44 40

FMSA Umguza 30 9 10 11 51 49 37

Khami Utd 30 10 6 14 39 45 36

Lobengula Stars 30 8 8 14 38 48 32

White Birds 30 8 8 14 40 53 32

Mpopoma Pirates 30 8 7 15 34 52 31

East Rovers 30 4 12 14 33 51 24

Mountain Climbers 30 5 8 17 40 63 23