Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Gwanda

GWANDA’s X Studios ushered the mining town into the festive season in style this past Saturday as they executed a show-stopping event at The Nest Pub and Grill that featured all the music stable’s artistes and Zimdancehall musician, Enzo Ishall.

During the day, X Studios held a roadshow around the high density suburbs of Phakama, Marriage, Geneva and Spitzkop North as a way to hype up the town.

At around 9PM, word had gone round that Enzo was in town and that a mega street bash was brewing at The Nest so revellers flocked to the venue.

Among the first acts to perform were Bulawayo’s dance outfit, Crazy Masters who danced along to Amapiano hits, Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto and Amapiano by Kabza De Small. Their energetic moves were unmatched and good enough to impress revellers.

Khoi Khoi, Bry and Skollah also showcased their talents with DJ Dagger taking care of business on the decks.

After all the X Studios’ up-and-coming artistes had performed, their “godfather”, Master Zhoe accompanied by Cutie G took over and performed songs that include Handiyende, Pandakuona, Ngingene, Ndinewe and his recent collaboration with Bazooker, Sanyeperwe.

Thereafter, just after 2AM, Enzo Ishall, who was accompanied by Chillspot Records DJ Levels and Fantan, took to the stage and gave a stellar performance. He performed songs that include Matsimba, Mhamha, Smart Inotangira Kutsoka, Bhiza and Gwati among others. The 50Magate hit caused commotion as revellers jumped onto the stage.

Bulawayo’s Scorpions bodyguards had a torrid time throughout Enzo’s performance as fans wanted a piece of the nationally acclaimed musician.

Some were lucky as Enzo Ishall requested to dance with them while the not-so-lucky ones were thrown off the stage.

Speaking after the show, X Studios manager Believe “Boss” Moyo and The Nest Pub and Grill owner, Tomang Pindi, said they were both elated by the attendance.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting such a high turnout and we’re happy people came in numbers and supported us. We’ll continue bringing more shows as we mean business in reviving entertainment in Gwanda,” said Pindi.

For the next X Studios show, Jah Signal will headline it and it will be held at the Phoenix Pub and Grill. – @mthabisi_mthire