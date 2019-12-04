Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have received a donation of Deep Freeze Cold Sprays from their social media support group Bosso Tshilamoya Chapter for use in the 2020 season.

Deep Freeze Cold Sprays are fast-acting pain relief for strains, sprains, muscles and joints. The sprays are used to combat pain from a sports-related collision injury as the freezing of the wound allows players to get back into the game.

“We love our club and we thought to assist it with sprays as a WhatsApp supporters’ group. We hope they will go a long way in terms of assisting the club next season,” said Bosso Tshilamoya Chapter representative, Fisnoliah Nolie Dube.

The group pledged to donate deep sprays every three months and did that throughout the 2019 season.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo thanked the group for its gesture.

“I would like to thank them for the sprays that we are getting.

‘‘The supporters are chipping in to assist the club.

‘‘We are not concerned about quantity or the things they donate to the club because even the small things matter a lot.

“It is not only the sprays that we receive, but we also receive a lot from other supporters. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the fans, as we come to the end of the season, for whatever contribution they made.

‘‘It goes a long way in terms of assisting us as a club, especially in an environment where football clubs are struggling,” Moyo said.