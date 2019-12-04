A Head of State Summit which begins Friday at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) has forced Chris Martins’s much-hyped Big Deal Concert scheduled for Saturday to be moved to the Impala Grounds.

Event organizers have said they were informed that the summit will be a three-day affair, hence having the reggae concert staged at the same venue would be a security risk to the delegates.

With that, the organizers had no option but to seek an alternative venue.

“We were informed of the summit a few days ago and as such due to security concerns of the delegates, we were asked to find an alternative venue,” event organizers told Nairobi News.

“Nonetheless with the unpredictable weather and rains that have lately been experienced in Nairobi, we also felt that a change of venue to Impala Grounds would be great so as to ensure we give reggae enthusiasts good vibe and experience,” the organizers explained.

STAR LINEUP

The organizers also apologized to the fans for the inconveniences caused.

Martins, who jetted into the country on Tuesday, will be backed up by fellow Jamaican reggae sensations D Major and Future Fambo.

The Big Deal Concert will also see Kenya’s finest superstars Bensoul, Elani, Masauti, KRG the Don, Havoc and Jfam grace the stage alongside the Jamaicans.

Tickets are available on mtickets with regular going for Sh1,500. Advance tickets at the gates are retailing at Sh2,000 while the VIP Advance tickets are going for Sh5,000 and Sh7,000 at the gates.