Afro — fusion musician Lovemore “Lovezh” Nherudzo has launched his latest project titled “Mwari Mupenyu”.

The latest offering marks Lovezh’s fourth studio album, which was produced by Bless Mchenga at 263 Studio Lab in Harare.

Lovezh, who leads the Brave Stars band, unveiled his album live on Radio Zimbabwe and says he was happy with the response he received.

“It was truly an amazing experience to hear my fans commenting on the album and telling me how much they loved it,” he said.

“It took a lot of work to put the project together and I wanted my fans to be part of the album unveiling so that I get their instant feedback.”

The six-track album carries songs that include “Vana vemuZimbabwe”, “Mwari Mupenyu”, “Mukadzi weNyoka” and “Wepamoyo Wangu”.

Lovezh said the album was a dedication to his fans and it carried a message about social issues.

“I feel it is my responsibility to teach and spread a positive message with my art,” he said. “This whole album is dedicated to my fans and I addressed a number of issues like witchcraft and religion.

It is my hope that upon listening to my music, peoples’ lives will be transformed.”

Lovezh said he was preparing a national tour for the album.

“We are already working on the choreography and stage set-up and I can promise my fans that I will be delivering polished performances,” said Lovezh.