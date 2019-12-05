Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO businesses say they are ready to receive information on Malawi’s export market which the national trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, will present to local companies next week.

The agency recently conducted a market survey on Malawi and the findings will be presented to local entreprenuers with a view to generating specific information on possible export products to consider for that export market.

In separate interviews yesterday, representatives of businesses in Bulawayo said they were more than ready to tap into the Malawian export market as it will allow them to expand their niche in the region.

Association for Business in Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyoni said: “All our association’s members stand ready to partake in any programme that makes them profiteer, remember we are in business and we need to survive so if there is any programme that will create an opportunity to expand the market such as Malawi its something that we will partake in. We are very happy of the planned information dissemination on Malawi’s export market by ZimTrade to Bulawayo businesses.”

The agency said the main purpose of their information dissemination seminar on the Malawian market was to generate specific information on possible export products to consider for that market.

“Additionally, other market related intelligence to enhance prospects for market penetration for the Malawi market was gathered. We will be disseminating the findings of the Malawi market survey to Bulawayo businesses at Holiday Inn on Wednesday 11 December 2019,” it said.

Mr Nyoni said although Abuz had not been directly contacted by ZimTrade over the upcoming information dissemination seminar on Malawi export market survey findings, they were aware that their members who were into exporting different products into the region will attend the event.

“Their attendance will be aimed at broadening their export market base in the region as some of them were already manufacturing and exporting products to regional countries like South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia,” he said.

Bulawayo Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprises chairperson Mr Energy Majazi echoed similar sentiments adding that they were excited to attend the information dissemination seminar on Malawi’s export market.

The market survey which covered Lilongwe and Blantyre was conducted from October 21 to November 2 this year.

“We are excited to have such a seminar coming our way and are more than ready to attend the upcoming event.

“It is coming at a time when as a chamber we have engaged some partners to assist us in understanding business concepts that promote viability of the enterprises. The seminar by ZimTrade will complement our production and marketing efforts especially in our endeavours to penetrate regional markets such as Malawi,” Mr Majazi said. — @okazunga.