Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE fun-starved Dete community is expected to come alive this Saturday as rising Victoria Falls DJ Fatso will be taking his act there to give folks an early Christmas treat.

Located about 130kms from Victoria Falls, Dete, which lags behind in terms of entertainment, is largely a tourism area whose community is made up of workers in the safari and hotel sector, National Railways of Zimbabwe and a few other businesses.

Music promoter Bekithemba “BK” Ndebele, who in August organised what he termed the “Annual BK Homecoming Show” at Dete Cocktail bar, has organised this fete to ensure people there are entertained.

He said the show which will feature DJ Fatso and the growth point’s resident DJs is one not to be missed as it will be an early Christmas present.

BK said the day will start off with a social soccer tournament where three Dete football teams, Dete Honeybadgers FC, Chezhou and Iwisa, as well as Victoria Falls’ Shearwater FC will battle it out.

“After introducing the annual BK Homecoming in August, I’ve committed to take a DJ there to perform regularly as a gift to my people,” said BK.

He said while others will be heading to Victoria Falls during the festive season for merrymaking, Dete people will be busy at work as most of the lodges will be fully booked, hence why he finds it important to provide entertainment for them.

“We want to throw them an early Xmas gig so that they don’t feel left out.”

On his part, DJ Fatso, real name Farai Katuruza, said: “I’ve been playing at private and corporate functions and now want to take my act to Dete to give the folks there an early Christmas present in terms of music.

“I believe the Dete community is hardworking and they need time to relax and focus on their next year. I feel I’m the right person to give them the Christmas present as I have the capacity to accommodate all sectors of the society as I play old school and contemporary music.”

He said his first ever visit to Dete was awesome as fans gave a resounding welcome. – @ncubeleon