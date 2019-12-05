Tendai Mugabe, Senior Reporter

Government has announced a new subsidy on maize meal that will see the retail price of a 10kg packet of roller meal pegged at $50.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube announced this in a statement released this morning.

The subsidy on maize meal was restored by President Mnangagwa last week to ensure citizens have access to cheaper basic foodstuffs and cushion them against the obtaining economic challenges.

In the statement, Prof Ncube said: “As you may be aware, His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa announced that subsidies on maize has been restored in order to cushion the vulnerable groups of our society from the negative impact of increases in basic food prices.

“In this regard, the new subsidy model will therefore target the production of roller meal resulting the retail price of ZWL$50 for a 10kg bag.”