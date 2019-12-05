Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) Bulawayo provincial football coach, Nedongwana Sibanda, who died on Sunday after a short illness, was laid to rest at Athlone Cemetery in the city yesterday.

He was 38.

Sibanda, who was also a member of the Amavevane Social Club that plays in the Golden Oldies Social Soccer League, was a teacher at Mazwi Primary School in Magwegwe North.

“He was an easy-going person, lovely to work with and had many talents. He was a trusted teacher and we are so saddened as a school to lose him. Due to his love for sports, we also gave him that chance to always have time with our pupils and take them through the many sporting disciplines that he was good at,” said Mazwi school headmaster, Mehluli Sibanda.

Speaker after speaker described Nedongwana as a hard worker dedicated to everything he participated in, especially sport.

Amavevane representative Jonhfet Sibanda said they had lost an excellent defender, who understood the ethos of the club. “It explains why he was eventually entrusted with the responsibility of taking charge of a provincial schools’ team. The young man was good at what he did and as Amavevane we are now left poorer,” said Jonhfet.

The burial was attended by Nedongwana’s former and current workmates, Amavevane Social Club, members of the Golden Oldies Social Soccer League executive committee and club representatives, Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba as well as Tsholotsho District Football Association representatives.

Sibanda was the 10th child in a family of 12 children.