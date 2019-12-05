Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A national darts tournament will be held at Stanmore Rural Business Centre in Gwanda this weekend in memory of the late national team player, Sawujadi Phiri.

Phiri, who represented the country on numerous occasions and was also an administrator, died in July this year.

In 2018, Phiri won a silver medal in the open doubles and a gold medal in the ladies open at the AUSC Region 5 Darts Championship in Malawi. She held many leadership positions in Matabeleland South, among them committee member and vice-chairperson, a position she held until the time of her death. Matabeleland South Darts Association organising secretary Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo said the association would deliver an exciting event.

“We will be holding a high-profile darts tournament in memory of the late national team player Phiri. Twenty teams from around the country have confirmed participation and we now await confirmation from national champions A-Team from Chinhoyi, who have William Nyemba and his son Kudzi in the line-up,” said Maduma.

Participating teams

Blanket Mine B (Gwanda), Flight Masters (Zvishavane), ZRP Support Unit Buchwa, Delta Bulawayo, Shake It (Bulawayo), Wise Waters (Bulawayo), Maphisa (Maphisa), ZNA Mbalabala (Mbalabala), Vumbachikwe Mine (Gwanda), Prisons (Gwanda), Blanket Mine A (Gwanda), Sharks (Gwanda) Juniors (Gwanda), Archers (Bulawayo), Mushengenene Darts Clubs (Zvishavane), Bulawayo Veteran Stars (Bulawayo), Club Harvest (Gwanda), ZRP Gweru (Gweru), Mboma Darts Club (Gweru), Gwanda and District Club (Gwanda). – @innocentskizoe