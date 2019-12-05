Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Christian Netball League (BCL) has pulled out of this weekend’s Zimbabwe Netball Association organised tournament in a huge blow to the Zina executive.

Four teams from the BCL had been roped in to participate in the tournament slated for White City Stadium in what sources said were desperate moves by Zina to bring in social teams into the mainstream league ahead of its elective congress set for end of January 2020.

Zinwa, Melly Mine, Bakers Inn and Spurt are the four BCL teams that had been invited to participate in the tournament alongside Mthala, How Mine, Iminyela and Lobengula Queens under PNL as well as Swallows, CAAZ, New Vision and Sizinda, who play under Masiye League.

“As BCL we will not be taking part in this tournament. The organisers were not clear and honest with us, and being a Christian league, we cannot be part of this ‘politicking’ which is now manifesting,” said BCL administrator Chelesile Moyo.

“We initially thought it was just a netball tournament, hence our consent in participating, but it turns out there is something hidden behind and we can’t be used as a conduit to some covert and possibly sinister plans by whoever is involved,” Moyo said.

She said until the organisers come out in the open on the main reason behind the tournament, members of the BCL will never be involved, now and in future.

“They need to put their house in order, not to try and drag the name of our league into their issues because we are a Christian league as I said earlier,” she said.

Having been deserted by all but two teams which jumped ship to join the Rainbow Amateur Netball League and faced with a recent directive by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to hold elections, the Zina leadership was left with no option, but to absorb as many amateur clubs as possible.