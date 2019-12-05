Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has appeared in court after she was allegedly found in possession of 4,5 metres of python skin hidden in her former landlord’s house.

Thokozile Nkomo (52) of Emthunzini suburb allegedly left the python skin hidden in one of the rooms she once rented at Ms Moddie Maposa’s house in Lower Rangemore area.

Nkomo was not asked to plead to possession of specially protected animal trophy (python skin) when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded her in custody to December 16 but advised her to apply for bail at the High Court or seek consent from the Prosecutor General.

According to court papers, sometime in January this year, Nkomo vacated Ms Maposa’s house leaving her property locked in one of the rooms she once occupied.

She would come from time to time to check on her property.

On Monday this week, Ms Maposa allegedly forced open the locked room and discovered a python skin wrapped in a plastic bag hidden in one of Nkomo’s cupboards.

Ms Maposa reported the matter to the police.

Police officers reacted to the tip off and found the skin still in Nkomo’s room.

While they were still making their investigations, Nkomo allegedly also visited the scene.

“The accused person later came to the scene on a regular check on her property and was arrested after failure to produce a licence or permit which allows her to possess the skin of a specially protected trophy,” read the papers.

The skin was taken to a veterinary doctor who confirmed that it was a python skin.

It was also taken to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority for weighing.

