Wayne Chiridza/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

FINALLY, the long wait is over!

Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D’s much-anticipated album will be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on New Year’s Eve at a shutdown gig that is promising to be explosive.

For months, fans of the Gafa, as Winky D is popularly referred to, had been begging their artiste to release music which they would dance to during the festive season.

Those calls were clearly not in vain as the artiste this week posted an announcement of the album launch date on his social media pages. This sent fans into a frenzy as they filled his comments section with messages thanking him for hearing them out.

For the better part of the year, fans had to make do with Winky D’s Mugarden as it is the only single he released.

Writing on his social media platforms, Winky D said: “Blessed Magafa, the wait is over. Let’s shut down 2019 in style. The album launch dubbed ‘The Final Shut Down’ will be launched on the 31st of December at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) at Rainbow Towers. The event will start from 6PM till morning.”

Sadly though, fans of the artiste have been kept in suspense as Winky D’s camp is clearly not willing to share information on the album. Winky D’s manager, Jonathan Banda, said he will not unveil the album’s title as well as the names of the tracks as he wants it to be a surprise. He however, said this information would be shared before the album launch.

“We’re going to announce the title of the album in due course and put it on a platform where people can interact and share their thoughts,” said Banda without wanting to comment further.

However, despite their artiste realising something before year-end, some fans said they are not content as they wanted songs that they can listen and dance to while celebrating Christmas.

“Although I’m happy that he has decided to give us an album, I’m still conflicted as I wanted songs that I can listen and dance to when I’m celebrating my Christmas holiday,” said a fan identified as Marylyn Kapinga.

So because of this technicality, fans have once again pleaded with their artiste to at least release one or two songs from the album, before Christmas.

Those in Bulawayo though may have the rare opportunity of sampling the album before its launch as Winky D will be performing at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig taking place at the Queens Sports Club on December 28.

Clearly, it is not only the fans who have been missing Winky D as giant telecommunications company Econet Wireless through its EcoSure and Sasai platforms have endorsed the gig by sponsoring it.